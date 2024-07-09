Nita Ambani exudes elegance in golden embroidered suit at Anant-Radhika's haldi ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 : Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant are all set to get married on July 12.

After their extravagant Sangeet ceremony, which also included pop icon Justin Bieber's performance, the couple celebrated their Haldi ceremony on Monday. It was a star-studded affair with who's who of Bollywood graced the function. Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani, opted for a stunning suit look for the ceremony.

Nita Ambani looked gorgeous in a golden suit designed by Manish Malhotra. The celebrity designer took to his official Instagram handle to share her picture.

The suit featured an elaborate border made using a silver chatai technique. The long sleeves of the kurta had silver embroidery at the cuffs, and the double-drape Khada dupatta, embroidered with zardozi and antique embroidery completed the look.

She further accessorised her look with a matching golden maang tikka, and statement silver jhumkas. Nita Ambani kept her hair loose in a wavy look.

The description of the outfit reads, "The beautiful Mrs. Nita Mukesh Ambani, known for her profound appreciation of craftsmanship, radiates grace in a custom Manish Malhotra antique gold ensemble. Inspired by the classic Hyderabadi kurta paired with a Khada dupatta (double drape), this bespoke creation is adorned with antique zari and timeless zardosi embroidery. Elevated by an intricate silver-gold Chatai technique border, she gracefully epitomises regal elegance."

Nita Ambani's look was a perfect combination of elegance and grace.

The Ambani family hosted a vibrant 'haldi' ceremony at their iconic residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. The lavish affair was attended by close family members and Bollywood personalities. Among the guests were Anant's uncle and well-known businessman Anil Ambani, accompanied by his wife, the former actor Tina Ambani.

Salman Khan, dressed in a radiant yellow kurta and black pajamas, also arrived in style to extend his blessings to the soon-to-be-wed couple. His presence added to the star-studded list of attendees, which included Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, among others.

Earlier, Anant and Radhika took part in a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony.

Singer Nikita Waghela took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event, including the serene moments of the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja.

Radhika looked stunning in a cream and golden saree decorated with exquisite jewellery, while Anant sported a red kurta paired with a golden jacket.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the bride's maternal uncle (mama) visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

