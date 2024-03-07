Nita Ambani stuns in handloom Kanchipuram saree, don't miss hidden tribute

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 7 : From giving boss lady vibes to slaying a traditional saree look, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani turned heads at the pre-wedding celebrations of her son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant.

Nita Ambani was seen draped in a handloom Kanchpuram saree at a dinner hosted for Reliance employees in Jamnagar. She thanked the Jamnagar Reliance Parivar for their love and support during the celebrations.

Designed by Swadesh and meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans, Nita Ambani added a special touch to her saree by etching it with the initials of Anant and Radhika.

Swadesh empowers communities and preserves age-old craftsmanship.

The red-pink-hued saree, a tribute to the architectural and spiritual grandeur of India integrated 102 classical patterns from Kanchipuram silk saree motifs to create a unique ensemble that mirrored the rich tapestry of Indian culture.

During one of the functions during the three-day celebrations of the upcoming wedding of her youngest son, Nita Ambani wore a white-golden saree.

The saree is a masterpiece handcrafted by weavers from South India who have honed their art over generations and is a statement of her deep-rooted respect for traditional Indian craftsmanship.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3.

Celebs and noted personalities from across the world had congregated in Gujarat for the festivities. Among the guest list were Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar and famous sports personalities such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar. "

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor