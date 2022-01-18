Nitish Bharadwaj of Mahabharat announces separation from wife after 12 years

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj has filed for divorce with wife Smita after 12 years of marriage. The two separated in September 2019, and his former wife, who is an IAS officer, is presently living in Indore with their twin daughters. In a recent interview, Nitish said that ‘divorce can be more painful than death’ sometimes. Speaking to Bombay Times about his separation with wife Smita Gate, Nitish Bharadwaj said, “I filed for a divorce in the Family Court in Mumbai in September 2019. I do not want to get into the reasons why we separated.

The matter is in court right now. All I can say is that sometimes divorce can be more painful than death as you live with an amputated core.” The actor did not reveal whether he's in touch with his daughters, saying that he wants to ‘reserve his comments’ on that. Apart from Mahabharat, Nitish Bharadwaj is known for his portrayal of Lord Vishnu in some of BR Chopra's other great works, such as Vishnu Puran. His debut directorial film in Marathi titled Pitruroon was much loved by all. Before coming into the field of acting, Nitish Bharadwaj was a professional veterinary surgeon.