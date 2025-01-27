Nivedita Basu explains why actors are choosing OTT over daily soaps

Mumbai, Jan 27 Producer Nivedita Basu recently shared her thoughts on the growing trend of actors rejecting daily soaps in favour of OTT platforms.

She emphasized that the medium should not be a factor in an actor's decision-making process, as long as they remain true to their artistic nature. Basu, who has worked on several successful television projects, highlighted the importance of staying authentic to one's craft, regardless of whether the project is a traditional TV show or a digital series.

Nivedita, who has recently joined Dangal TV as the Vice President of Fiction, shared, “The medium doesn’t matter. In fact, when I talk to actors, I tell them the same thing. They get very restricted, thinking that to get into films and OTT, they must reject daily soaps. But I don’t think the border is there now. This thing was in the past. If you are a good actor and true to your artistic nature, you can ace it in every medium.”

She also discussed the importance of versatility in today's industry. “I’ve seen actors shy away from daily soaps to pursue other mediums, but they miss out on the reach and love that TV brings. If you’re dedicated to your craft, the platform becomes secondary,” Nivedita added.

Talking about Dangal TV’s mission, Basu expressed, “Dangal TV is for the audience for whom the content is not paid, for the area where the whole family can watch the shows without hesitation. Our work is to give premium content to everyone, no matter what. It is a myth that paid channels or apps give the best content, but it’s just a myth because this channel is much better than any other paid channel. This caters to the maximum TV-watching audience, and that is why it is getting numbers.”

Reflecting on the evolution of content, Nivedita asserted, “I don’t think super fictional movies are exactly the same as daily soaps, but back in the days when Kahi Kisi Roz came out, no one thought that a daily horror thriller would do so well. Fortunately, when the horror vision is made nicely, the content works really well with the audience. That is where Dinesh Vijan aced it.”

Nivedita Basu, who has held key roles as the Vice President of Content and Business Alliances at Atrangii, Ullu, and Hari Om, has an extensive career in the entertainment industry. She previously served as the creative director at Balaji Telefilms. In 2015, Nivedita transitioned into producing and is also the owner of the celebrity cricket team, Kolkata Baabu Moshayes, featured in the television reality show Box Cricket League.

