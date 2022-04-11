No bachelorette party for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt before their wedding?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is one of the most awaited events of the year. A mehendi will reportedly be held on April 13 and a grand reception on April 17. The reception guest list reportedly contains names such as Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and will be held in Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal Hotel. Earlier it was stated that Ranbir and Alia will be having a grand bachelorette party ahead of their wedding. However, now the pre-wedding bash of the couple is on hold due to their hectic work schedule.

Ranbir was all set to reportedly have a fun bachelor party with his close friends such as Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ayan Mukerji. On the other hand, Alia's besties Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and her sister Anushka were also planning to host a bachelorette bash for her. Now, according to India Today, the duo's bachelorette parties have been put on hold due to their last-minute shooting schedules. Their source said, “Luv Ranjan wanted to wrap the big song with Ranbir and Shraddha [Kapoor] before he takes off for the wedding and later on a possible honeymoon. He will be shooting till April 12 for the film. Similarly, Alia is shooting in Panvel for her film with Ranveer Singh titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani." Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reportedly started dating in 2018 and made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception the same year.