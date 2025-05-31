"No better friend, brother, or son...": Michael J. Fox shares adorable birthday wish for son Sam

New York [US], May 31 : 'Back to the Future' actor Michael J. Fox made sure to send birthday wishes to his eldest child, Sam Michael Fox, on his special day.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a light-hearted photo with his son, where the two are seen standing close, and Fox is playfully pretending to punch Sam in the face.

Along with the picture, the actor added a caption full of love. It read, "Happy Birthday, Sam... No better friend, brother, or son on the planet. Love you so much," wrote the 63-year-old actor.

Sam is Fox's only son. He also shares three daughters twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 30, and Esme, 23 with his wife of over 30 years, actress Tracy Pollan.

Take a look-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael J Fox (@realmikejfox)

According to People, Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, has been very open about his health journey and continues to raise awareness. In January, he was honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former United States President Joe Biden, reported the publication. His family was by his side during the ceremony.

In a social media post from that event, Fox wrote, "On behalf of the million or so people living with Parkinson's, and the millions more who love them, I am proud and honored to accept the Medal of Freedom from President Biden. No doubt I get the most attention in the PD community, but this is our fight, and support and recognition on this level is a great boost."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael J Fox (@realmikejfox)

"I still believe with all my heart we will eliminate Parkinson's disease, and all who have joined in the fight will have played a part in the victory. Thank you. With Hope and Gratitude, Michael J. Fox," he concluded.

