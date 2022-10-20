No Diwali parties this year for Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

Diwali parties are a norm in B-town with several celebs hosting lavish gatherings for friends and family. This year there won't be any Diwali bash hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and the Bachchan family. They are keeping it low this time after the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty and Manish Malhotra are expected to host a big Diwali bash. Akshay Kumar will also have a small gathering of around 20 people. The celebrations were put on a back burner in the last two years due to the pandemic.