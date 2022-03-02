No evidence found on Aryan Khan being part of drugs conspiracy says, NCB's SIT probe

In a major revelation, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has found that there is no evidence that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was part of a drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The report adds that the SIT team has also found several irregularities in the raid on the luxury cruise, during which Aryan was arrested.

The report further states that NCB’s cruise raid was not video-recorded. As per the NCB manual, raids are supposed to be recorded on video. Another key finding was the narcotics substance recovered from several arrested in the case was shown as single recovery. Despite no evidence against Aryan, the SIT probe is not yet fully completed. The final report will be submitted in a couple of months to NCB Director General SN Pradhan. The Bombay High Court also had stated a similar statement in its bail order. The court had stated that nothing objectionable was found in the WhatsApp chats of Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant who were also arrested back in October. "There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful act. Merely because Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were travelling in the same cruise, that by itself cannot be a foundation for the charge of conspiracy against them," the court had stated in November 2021.

