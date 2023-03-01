‘No further hope’ for Tom Sizemore after brain aneurysm, actor still in critical condition

Tom Sizemore has no hope of recovery after he suffered a brain aneurysm, his family has said, confirming they are making an end-of-life decision for the Saving Private Ryan actor. The 61-year-old has been in a coma in the intensive care unit of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Los Angeles since he was hospitalised on 18 February. On Monday night, Sizemore’s representative, Charles Lago, issued a statement revealing that there was no chance for his recovery.“Today doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday,” Lago said.

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time, and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received,” he added. “This has been a difficult time for them.”Sizemore, who has acted in films including Saving Private Ryan, Heat and Black Hawk Down, was found unconscious at his LA home around 2am on 18 February, having collapsed following a stroke. One of his first big-screen appearances was in Oliver Stone’s 1989 film Born on the Fourth of July. He would later star in Point Break in 1991, True Romance (1993) and Natural Born Killers (1994).The actor had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement. Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend Heidi Fleiss. He was arrested in LA in 2009 for the suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offence. In 2005, Sizemore was sentenced to several months in jail after being caught attempting to fake a urine test. In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel. He was arrested again in 2007 while still on probation for the drug conviction, and sentenced to 16 months in prison.

