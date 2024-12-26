"No matter the distance...you will always be in my heart": Shikhar Dhawan pens heartfelt birthday wish for son Zoraver

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 : Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan penned a heartfelt and emotional note for his son Zoraver on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Shikhar wrote, "No matter the distance, even if we can't connect as we once did, you will always be in my heart. Wishing you a year filled with madness, love, and happiness, Zora beta!"

Dhawan and his former wife, Ayesha Mukherjee, parted ways after a failed marriage in October last year. During the separation, the Delhi family court granted Dhawan a divorce decree on the grounds of cruelty. He has not been able to meet his son Zoraver in person for two years since the end of the marriage.

Dhawan often shares pictures of his son on social media, expressing his longing to reunite with Zoraver. His latest post received an outpouring of love from netizens.

"Father love," commented one user.

"Adorable," wrote another.

On the professional front, Dhawan announced his retirement from domestic and international cricket in August this year. Following his retirement, he joined the Karnali Yaks after being released by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the 2025 mega-auction.

In IPL 2024, Dhawan represented PBKS in five matches, scoring 152 runs at a strike rate of 125.62. His season was cut short due to an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the tournament.

The 38-year-old ended his illustrious cricketing career with an emotional announcement on Instagram. Known for his effortless run-scoring, Dhawan was a standout performer for India, particularly in the ODI format.

In 167 ODI matches, he amassed 6,793 runs at an impressive average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties. In Test cricket, where he formed memorable partnerships with Murali Vijay, Dhawan scored 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6, with seven centuries and five half-centuries.

In T20Is, Dhawan made 68 appearances, scoring 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties. In the domestic circuit, he played 122 First-Class matches, accumulating 8,499 runs at an average of 44.26, with 25 centuries and 29 fifties.

