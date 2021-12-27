‘No Means No’ release date postponed by makers due to Covid. Sanjay Dutt praises this strategic move.

Veteran film star Sanjay Dutt has showered praise on director Vikash Verma in his recent tweet. The actor has appreciated Vikash’s strategic move to postpone the release date of ‘No Means No’ due to rising concerns amidst the emergency of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. The heavy budget film ‘No Means No’ was to be released on November 5, but its release date has now been postponed to June 2022.

Sanjay Dutt has 2.5 million Twitter followers and his tweets are viewed by people all over the world. Earlier, several film analysts have also called this move to postpone the release film ‘No Means No’ a game changer. Sanjay Dutt wrote in his tweet – “Brilliant move by director @g7_vikashverma (Vikash Verma’s twitter handle) . The first Indo-Polish film #No Means No’ has been postponed for release to 17th June, 2022.”

Filmmakers suffered loss due to COVID

A big newspaper, citing the WHO, said that the impact of COVID-19 may subside by the end of June 2022, life will then be able to return to normal. However, for now the new variant, Omicron of Corona has led to Section 144 being imposed in many cities of India. If a film is released amid the uncertainty of the lockdown, then it can cause a loss of crores to the filmmakers. Of the films that were released during the COVID Pandemic, only Suryavanshi proved to lure masses of audience to the cinemas. Salman Khan’s ‘Antim’ and Ahan Shetty’s ‘Tadap’ kept the audience on hold, but apart from these, most of the films were badly beaten at the box office. Many films have not even been able to recover their cost.

Film Critics, already raving about the film, are saying that this Action Packed Love Story, based on Skiing will, for the first time present the Snow capped mountains, the Culture and Beauty of Poland to the Indian Audience, and that too in a manner most unique. And so it stands only fair that No Means No be enjoyed properly on the Silver Screen.

Filmmaker Vikash Verma through his Indo-Polish film ‘No Means No’ has also aimed to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Poland and is reminiscent of Raj Kapoor’s efforts to strengthen relations between India and Russia through his film, ‘Mera naam Joker’.

Besides the action hero, Dhruv Verma, the cast of the film also has some Bollywood Heavy weights and veterans like Gulshan Grover, Sharad Kapoor, Deepraj Rana, Neetu Chandra and some new faces like Kat Kristan and Anna Adore. Well known Polish Actor Anna Guzik, and other Polish Cast include Natalia Bak, Sylwia Czech, Jerzy Handzlik, Pawel Czech. The government of Poland has also fully supported the