‘No One Can See It’: Shraddha Kapoor Says LinkedIn Marked Her Verified Account as Fake

Shraddha Kapoor, who balances her career as both an actor and an entrepreneur, recently voiced her frustration online after encountering an unusual issue with her LinkedIn account. Taking to Instagram Stories, she disclosed that despite having a premium and verified profile, the professional networking platform flagged it as fake, preventing her from using it. The actress openly addressed the problem, tagging LinkedIn in her post and urging them to look into the matter. Her experience highlighted how even celebrities face unexpected glitches when trying to explore digital platforms outside their entertainment careers.

In her Instagram Story, Shraddha Kapoor directly appealed to LinkedIn, writing, “Dear LinkedIn, I’m not being able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it’s fake. Can someone please help me? Account is made and ready and premium and verified but no one can see it." While narrating the inconvenience, the actress injected humor into the situation by remarking that “getting an account going has itself become a journey." Kapoor has previously expressed interest in sharing her entrepreneurial experiences, making the setback even more ironic for her fans who expected to follow her professional journey on the platform.

Meanwhile, Shraddha’s Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri recently praised her popularity during an interview with Siddharth Kannan. Reacting to comparisons between Aashiqui 2, which starred Shraddha and Aditya Roy Kapur, and Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Suri called her stardom unmatched. “I think Shraddha has seen some level of stardom. I don’t know what does that mean but Shraddha’s stardom is insane. Even till today if she goes somewhere, people start shouting Aarohi, and it doesn’t matter how many films she does," he said, admiring her long-lasting impact.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen at Maddock Films’ office in Mumbai, which has fueled excitement about her upcoming venture. Reports suggest she met producer Dinesh Vijan for creative discussions, with speculation that the film could be an adaptation of a popular Marathi novel. If confirmed, this project will present Shraddha in a deeply rooted character, connecting her to a strong cultural backdrop. The actress, who was last seen in Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao and others, continues to enjoy success, with the film turning into another major box-office hit.