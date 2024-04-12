"No One Has Attacked Me.." Munawar Faruqui Breaks Silence on Egg Pelting Incident During Eid Celebration

On the day of Eid celebration, Bigg boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was captured on camera losing his temper after an incident where a restaurant owner reportedly threw eggs at him in Mumbai's Mohammed Ali Road late. Now Faruqi breaks silence on this incident. During his Instagram live Bigg Boss 17 winner clarified that he was not target of the egg attack but got caught in between in a crossfire. He added that the reason he looked angry in the viral videos was because he got upset that the eggs were being thrown at senior citizens.

Faruqui stated that the fight broke out between the two shopkeepers. And the eggs were thrown at a few elderly people, which eventually triggered him. He further added that No one has attacked me with eggs, he said no one pelted eggs at him.

The fight started because of a conflict between competing businesses, which escalated into an egg-throwing incident. He mentioned that while it's common for rivals to be envious of each other, he finds it strange that people who aren't even his competitors are jealous of him, Said Faruqui.

on work front after Bigg Boss 17 Munawar Faruqui will be seen in 'First Copy' which will be released soon.