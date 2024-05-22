No Sonakshi Sinha: This Actress to Star in Ajay Devgn's 'Son Of Sardaar 2'

The second installment of Ajay Devgn's popular movie "Son Of Sardar" has been announced, and fans are excited. In the first installment, Ajay Devgn played the role of Rajveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha as Jiya, and Sanjay Dutt as the feudal lord. The comedy-drama received a lot of appreciation from fans. With the announcement of the second installment, fans are eager to know if the cast will remain the same or if there will be any changes. According to Zoom TV's report, Sonakshi Sinha will not be part of this film, and Mrunal Thakur, known for her role in "Sita Ramam," will be replacing her.

The film "Son of Sardar" depicts Rajveer Singh, portrayed by Ajay Devgan, as he revisits his ancestral village and develops feelings for Jiya, portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha. Rajveer becomes ensnared in a perilous situation when he seeks to sell his land to a feudal lord, unveiling a clash stemming from his family's past with the same lord. The narrative unfolds through Rajveer's endeavors to break free from this hazardous scenario.