'Nobody Took Me Seriously': Sonakshi Sinha Opens Up About Career Before Heeramandi

Sonakshi Sinha has proved herself as a one of the finest actresses in Bollywood, She has done many iconic roles but failed to get recognition about it. Sonakshi came into spotlight after her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi. Talking about her career before the series actress said that No one took her seriously.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble Heeramandi actress told, “I am so glad that somebody visualised me, Sanjay sir saw me in a role like that. I am truly grateful to him. Also, I have been saying since when that I am interested in playing a negative, villainous, or psychotic character. Nobody took me seriously until he cast me in Fareedan’s role, so I am truly grateful to him. Because, as an actor, it’s so nice to take up a challenge like that and do something different. Till when will you play the girl-next-door, sweet girlfriend, sweet wife? So it was just so much fun for me to play a role like that.”

On work front after Heeramandi Sonaskhi will be seen in Kakuda with Ritesh Deshmukh. Sonakshi was currently making headlines due to her personal life as she got married to her co-star and longtime boyfirend Zaheer Iqbal.