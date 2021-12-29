"None of us is in it for the money anymore" Karan Johar on "Brahmastra"

Ranbir- Alia's starrer 'Brahmastra' has been making headlines ever since it was announced, the big-budget film will not complete its 7 years of shooting. And finally, now the makers have announced the release date of Brahmastra, the film is going to be released on 9 Sept 2022.

In the recent chit-chat with Film Companion, filmmaker Karan Johar has also opened up about the film Brahmastra and also told that how the team isn't in it anymore for the money. Karan Johar also said that he wants the audience to watch the film and enjoy the commendable performance of the cast. Karan Johar spills the beans on the cast's efforts saying that even if the film will megablockbuster, nobody will be going home with big cheques, "None of us is in it for the money anymore. Because the Lord knows that even if the film is a mega-blockbuster, it's not that everyone is taking a fat cheque home. Because all the money is in the film. But, it's become like a passion project, beyond passion."

On being asked what he learned from Brahmastra, Karan said he only saw Ayan's passion for the film, on which he is working for the past 7 years.

