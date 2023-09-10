Nora Fatehi hails PM Modi for extending support to Morocco following massive earthquake

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 : Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he expressed grief and offered support to her hometown, Morocco, following the deadly earthquake that struck the country.

Taking to Instagram, Nora shared a picture of PM Modi’s tweet on her stories and wrote, “Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for this big support! You were one of the first countries to raise awareness and extend a helping hand! The Moroccan people are very thankful and grateful! Jai Hind.”

More than 2,000 people have been killed so far after a deadly earthquake jolted Morocco in the late evening hours on Friday, according to Al Jazeera.

After the magnitude 6.8 earthquake, which claimed the lives of more than 2,012 people and injured 2,059 others while also leaving many homeless, authorities on Saturday proclaimed three days of national mourning in the country.

Nora also offered her condolences to those affected by the Morocco earthquake.

She wrote on her Instagram stories, “The news today of the earthquake in Morocco is extremely devastating! I’m just seeing the impact it has left on so many cities and many lives have been lost. My heart goes out to everyone right now! I’m praying for everyone’s safety! This is so scary. I thank God that our friends and families are safe! My condolences to anyone who has lost a loved one! Allayhfdkom ya Rab.”

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the quake.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”

The earthquake took place at 03:41:01 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 18.5 km. The magnitude of the earthquake caused pulses to travel from Sidi Ifni in the south to Rabat in the north and beyond.

The epicentre was noted at 72 kilometres west of Marrakesh, a major economic centre.

According to Al Jazeera, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Department (AFAD) says it has placed two hundred and sixty-five members of medical, relief, and search and rescue agencies on alert, in case it receives a distress call from Morocco.

