Nora Fatehi Honors Pop Icons Britney & Madonna In New Pop Anthem ‘What Do I Know (Just A Girl)’ ft. Shenseea

Nora Fatehi has stepped into her Pop Girl Era with the release of her latest music video, “What Do I Know (Just A Girl)”, a dazzling collaboration with Shenseea. From soft, cinematic moments to fierce, high-impact sequences, every frame reflects an homage to pop icons like Marilyn Monroe, Britney Spears and Madonna channeling vintage Hollywood allure with a modern, magnetic twist. Nora’s commanding screen presence and bold visual language make this release an instant pop culture moment.

Released under 5 Junction Records (founded by Anjula Acharia) in partnership with Warner Records, the track captures the essence of global pop. Written by GRAMMY-nominated hitmaker Justin Tranter, the mastermind behind hits for Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, the single perfectly complements Nora’s evolution into a world-class performer. Known for her fearless artistry, Nora blends vocals, dance, and fashion into a visual spectacle that celebrates both pop sensibility and self-expression.

Together with Shenseea, Nora brings chemistry and confidence to the forefront. The duo’s synergy elevates the track’s witty lyricism and infectious beat, creating a string of iconic moments, from the songing, choreography to the styling, that define the sound and look of a new global pop movement.

Nora’s journey from Bollywood phenomenon to international pop powerhouse has been marked by one bold reinvention after another. From Billboard covers to Paris Fashion Week front rows, Nora continues to craft a narrative that fuses performance, fashion, and global appeal.

With “What Do I Know (Just A Girl)”, Nora Fatehi isn’t just performing, she’s ushering in a new era of pop glamour, creativity, and cultural influence. A homage to timeless icons yet entirely her own, this marks the official beginning of Nora Fatehi’s “Pop Girl Era”, one defined by vision, voice, and undeniable star power.

Nora said, “I’m so excited to finally share ‘What Do I Know (Just A Girl)’ with the world! This song marks the start of my pop girl era, and diving into this new sound has been such an inspiring journey. Shenseea and I poured our hearts into every part of it — from recording the vocals to nailing the choreography for the music video. I couldn’t be prouder of what we created together!” Shenseea added, “This song and video were such a blast to make! You can really feel how much fun we had bringing this track to life. Working with Nora was such a treat, and I know our fans are going to love it!”