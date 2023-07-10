Nora Fatehi joins Remo D’souza in the hunt to find India’s next big hip hop sensation

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service is all set to shake up the dance community through its unique hip-hop based dance reality show, Hip-Hop India. With excitement running high amongst enthusiasts and viewers alike, the streaming service today revealed dance diva Nora Fatehi as the second judge on show. Nora will join ace choreographer Remo D’Souza as a co-judge, as the two scout for country's next biggest Hip-Hop sensation, while enthralling audiences with their on-screen charisma and chemistry!

The poster features Nora Fatehi in a unique avatar sporting a glamorous underground look. With the poster, Amazon miniTV also revealed that the show will be streaming for free on the service starting 21 July. Setting one of the biggest stages for the street dancers, Hip-Hop India is a journey of - Gully se Glory Tak. The show promises to bring alive #HipHopFever, celebrating the dance genre in its complete glory, promising to engage one and all in its riveting fervour.

Expressing her excitement on being part of the show, Nora Fatehi said, “Hip-Hop India’ are literally the words that I like to shout out loud whenever I see anyone grooving and dancing. Hip-Hop is one of the coolest and most fun styles of dance that exists. To be a judge on this Amazon miniTV show and the fact that my co-judge is my dear friend, Remo D’Souza is nothing but pure excitement manifested into reality. Watch out for us India, because we are ready, are you?”

It’s time for hip-hoppers to showcase their craft and endure the biggest stage to express the beauty of dance with Hip-Hop India. The show will stream from 21 July.