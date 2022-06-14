Nora Fatehi stunned after little girl does her O Saki Saki step to perfection

Nora Fatehi was left mighty impressed by a little girl who shows off her killer dance moves on her song ‘O Saki Saki.’In the video, Nora is heard saying, “Oh my god, kill me now," as the little girl starts doing a few of her steps from the song O Saki Saki's dance step. She later says “Oh my god, this is so good.” The two later share a hug. The young girl in the video is Kashvi who is based in Dubai, she got a chance to dance with Nora at the recently concluded IIFA 2022 Awards. The young star also meet superstar Salman Khan where her interaction with the Dabangg star has gone viral.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi recently gave power-packed performances on her popular songs at IIFA 2022. She is currently seen judging Colors dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonjee. On the big screen, she will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Thank God's song Manike Mage Hithe.