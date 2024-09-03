Nostalgia alert! 'Son Pari' cast reunited, see pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : Children who have grown up watching 'Son Pari' on TV would definitely become nostalgic after seeing the reunion pictures of the cast of the popular fantasy drama, which aired from 2000 to 2004.

Actors Tanvi Hegde, Mrinal Kulkarni and Ashok Lokhande recently met with each other and relived old memories.

Tanvi, who essayed the role of Fruity, took to Instagram and shared a couple of images from the 'Son Pari' reunion. The trio also recreated the pose that they struck in one of the posters of the show.

In the photo's caption, Tanvi also expressed her excitement at seeing her onscreen family again.

She wrote, "A lot of you'll asked if we meet, if we are still in touch and if you could get all of us together in one frame again, we made it happen for you! My literal parents on set and the bestest co-stars, this one is a trip down memory lane (red heart emoji)."

In no time, netizens chimed in the comment section and demanded 'Son Pari 2'.

"Please make Son Pari 2," a social media user requested.

"Childhood memories relived," another user commented.

"Finally trio in one frame after a loooooonnggggg time," a fan commented.

'Son Pari' revolved around a young girl Fruity, who loses her mother when she is very young. A kind-hearted child, she unknowingly saves a fairy, who in return becomes her god-mother. Through the four-year course of the show, Fruity faced all kinds of challenges from adolescence to supernatural but with Son Pari by her side, she managed to overcome all of them.

Tanvi also worked as a child artiste in films like 'Champion', 'Rahul' and 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!'.

