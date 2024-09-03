Shakti Kapoor birthday special: Revisiting 5 evergreen roles of the actor

New Delhi [India], September 3 : As Bollywood celebrates the birthday of the veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, we take a look back at some of his most iconic and unforgettable roles.

From menacing villains to comedic gems, Kapoor's career is a tapestry of memorable characters that have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Here's a rundown of his 5 most popular roles:

1. Crime Master Gogo in 'Andaz Apna Apna'

One of Kapoor's most iconic roles is undoubtedly 'Crime Master Gogo' from the 1994 cult classic 'Andaz Apna Apna'. His portrayal of this comical villain, complete with the memorable dialogue "Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal kar gotiya khelta hoon main," has made him a household name.

(Image source: Youtube/@PrimeVideoIN)

2. Nandu in 'Raja Babu'

In the 1994 film Raja Babu, Kapoor played Nandu, the loyal yet dim-witted friend of the protagonist. His catchphrase "Nandu sabka bandhu" became a popular line, further solidifying his status as a beloved comic actor. The film was a significant hit and showcased Kapoor's knack for comedic timing.

(Image source: Youtube/@UltraBollywood)

3. Batuknath in 'ChaalBaaz'

Kapoor's role as Batuknath, a sleazy lawyer in 'ChaalBaaz', is another standout performance. His hilarious antics and the famous dialogue "Mein ek nanha sa, pyara sa, chota sa bachcha hoon" have made this character memorable. This film, starring Sridevi, allowed Kapoor to shine in a comedic role that resonated with audiences.

(Image source: Youtube/@tseriesoldisgold)

4. Goli in 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari'

In 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari,' Kapoor played Goli, a comic antagonist who added a fun element to the film. His ability to balance humour with villainy made his character a highlight of the movie, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

5. Goverdhan in 'Coolie No. 1'

In the 1995 hit 'Coolie No. 1', Kapoor played Rangeela, showcasing his ability to complement the lead characters with his comedic flair. The film remains a classic in the genre of Hindi masala comedies.

(Image source: Youtube/@Venus_Movies)

Shakti Kapoor's career spans several decades, and his ability to adapt to various rolesfrom menacing villains to endearing comedianshas made him a beloved figure in Bollywood.

As we celebrate his birthday, it's clear that his contributions to Indian cinema are as timeless as they are iconic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor