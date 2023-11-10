"Not just god and goddess, Rama and Sita are cultural heritage of India": Javed Akhtar

Renowned poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, speaking at the Deepotsav program organized by MNS President Raj Thackeray on Thursday, highlighted the cultural significance of Lord Ram and Sita, stating that they represent the "cultural heritage of India." Akhtar expressed his pride in being born in the land associated with Rama and Sita, emphasizing that they are not limited to Hindu mythology but are integral to India's cultural heritage.

Addressing the audience, Akhtar said, “Rama and Sita are not only Hindu gods and goddesses. So it is the cultural heritage of India. Although I am an atheist, I consider Rama and Sita to be the wealth of this country. That’s why I came here. Ramayana is our cultural heritage. It is the subject of your interest. I am proud to have been born in the land of Rama and Sita, when we talk about Maryada Purushottam, it is Rama and Sita that come to mind. So, say Jai Siyaram from today.”

He asked the attendees to chant "Jai Siya Ram" slogans during his speech. He reminisced about his childhood days in Lucknow, where ordinary people used to greet each other with "Jai Siya Ram."

“I am from Lucknow. As a child, I used to see people who were rich. They used to say good morning. But a common man passing by on the road used to say, Jai Siya Ram. Therefore, it is a sin to think of Sita and Rama separately. The word Siya Ram is a symbol of love and unity. Siya and Ram were done by only one. His name was Ravana. So the one who does differently will be Ravana. So you chant Jai Siya Ram three times with me. Say Jai Siya Ram from today,” the lyricist said.

Akhtar also stressed on how freedom of expression has diminished. He said that if he had written Sholay today, the scene in which Hema Malini goes to the temple with Dharmendra standing behind, he and Salim Khan would not have written that scene today. Because in today's society, if someone feels bad about this, you will understand that ignorance has increased.

He further said that in the past there were some people who were always intolerant. But Hindus were not like that. "The special thing about Hindus is that there was always a greatness in their hearts. But if you finish it, you become like others. We have learned the way you have lived. It won't work if you're going to leave that quality," he added.

Talking about how India has preserved democracy at present, Akhtar said, "Even if you don't believe in anyone, you are a Hindu, that is Hindu culture. It has given us the attitude of democracy. On the contrary, it is wrong to think that I am right and everyone else is wrong. Then what you have been taught is wrong."