Noted dance choreographer Rajesh Master passes away

Popular South Indian dance choreographer Rajesh Master passed away on Thursday, April 2023. According to some unconfirmed reports, police are suspecting suicide for some unknown reasons. An official confirmation regarding the cause of death is yet to be out. Hearing the demise, several popular Malayalam celebrities have shared their condolences via social media handles. Being the executive member of FEFKA Dancer’s Union, Rajesh Master was the founder of a popular dance group named ‘Electro Battles’.

Actress Beena Antony shared a picture of Rajesh Master via her official Instagram handle and penned a note saying that a split-second decision made by him has led to a huge loss. Beena Antony’s post was soon flooded with comments from fans and when one enquired about the cause of death, the actress replied by saying that she heard it was suicide even though she don’t know the exact cause.