Noted Malayalam art director Kitho passes away in Kerala

Popular Malayalam film art director Kitho passed away after prolonged illness yesterday at the age of 83. According to the reports, he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi due to kidney-related ailments. According to a E-Times report, the funeral was held at St Francis Xavier’s Church. Kitho is survived by his wife Lilly and two children Anil and Kamal.

Kitho has worked in several Malayalam films as an art director and he has also produced the movie ‘Unnikrishnante Aadya Christmas’ which was released in the year 1988 and was helmed by the popular director Kamal. Some of the popular films for which Kitho handled the art direction includes ‘Ee Manoharatheeram’, ‘Oppol’, ‘Eeran Sandhya’, ‘Miss Pameela’, ‘Mimics 2000’, ‘Ambada Njaane’, ‘Asthram’, and Joshiy’s ‘Raktham which was released in the year 1981. Kitho’s last work was for the movie ‘Orma Mathram’ which was released in the year 2011 and was directed by Madhu Kaithapram.