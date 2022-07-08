Noted Tollywood producer Gorantla Rajendra Prasad passes away

Noted Tollywood producer Gorantla Rajendra Prasad passed away after prolonged illness. The veteran producer was 86. Gorantla Rajendra Prasad has co-produced several films with late popular producer and Rana Daggubati's grandfather D Ramanaidu. He entered the film industry in 1963 with 'Ramudu Bheemudu', which was his debut production venture. He along with D Ramanaidu produced the film, which was a super hit. He founded 'Madhavi Pictures' and has produced several blockbuster hits in the past. Some of his super hit Telugu films include 'Dorababu' with ANR and Manjula, 'Suputrudu' with ANR and Lakshmi, 'Kurukshetra' and 'Player'. Most of the films produced by Rajendra Prasad are blockbuster hits.