Noted TV presenter Gitanjali Aiyar passes away

One of the first English news presenters on Doordarshan Gitanjali Aiyar on Wednesday died. She worked with Doordarshan as news presenter from August 1971 to August 2002 (31 years).She was the recipient of the best anchor award four times. Her Linkedin profile suggested that she was working as a head, Major Donors at WWF-India since 2011.The news of her demise triggered a flood of condolence posts on social media.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur expressed his condolence saying he was deeply saddened to hear about the passing. "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Gitanjali Aiyar, one of the first and finest English news anchors on Doordarshan and All India Radio. A trailblazer & pioneer, she brought credibility, professionalism, and a distinct voice to every news report, leaving an indelible mark in the journalism and broadcasting industries. My heartfelt condolences go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time," tweeted Thakur.