"Nothing is popping out from anywhere'': Kriti Kharbanda finds hidden camera in her hotel room

Kriti Kharbanda who was last seen in the OTT film ’14 Phere’ recently shared a shocking incident that took place with her in a hotel room. In an interview with Hauterrfly, the actress recalled when she found a hidden camera inside her room. That’s right! Kriti reportedly said, ‘There was this one incident which I remember when I was shooting for one of my Kannada films. This boy, who used to work at the hotel, actually left a camera in my room. Me and my staff have this habit of checking around to make sure nothing is popping out from anywhere. He was obviously not a pro because it was kept so badly. I could see it, he had kept it behind the set-top box. It is scary, the kind of stuff you have to be careful about.’ Apart from Kriti, Dia Mirza and Anushka Sharma have also spoken about the issue of celebs’ privacy invasion inside hotel rooms.

Last year, Anushka Sharma had expressed anger after a video from her husband Virat Kohli’s hotel room in Australia was leaked online. Taking to social media, Anushka had called the act an ‘absolute disgrace and violation of a human being’. Kriti also recalled the time when she called out a man for touching her inappropriately while getting a picture clicked with her and he pinched her so hard that she had a blood clot. “It is very disturbing, but it happens and happens many times. And he ran (after the pinch), I did not know how to react. I was in shock, I was taken aback,” she said. Kriti made her acting debut with Raj Pippalla's Boni in 2009. With reviews raving about her performance, she bagged Pawan Kalyan's Teen Maar and soon featured in various Kannada and Telugu films. In Hindi, she made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Raaz: Reboot in 2016. She has since featured in many movies including Karwaan, Housefull 4, Pagalpanti and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

