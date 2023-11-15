"Nothing like coming home": Preity Zinta shares glimpses of Laxmi Puja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Actor Preity Zinta came back to India to spend Diwali with her family.

Zinta took to Instagram to share glimpses of her Laxmi Puja on Wednesday.

She wrote in the caption, "Nothing like coming home after a hectic travel schedule. This year Diwali took me across three continents and gave me unforgettable memories and experiences. The jet lag & exhaustion seemed to melt away when I sat down for Lakshmi Puja. I'd like to wish everyone out there loads of love, positivity n light always. Jai Lakshmi Mata. Jai Shree Ram. #Diwali #puja #family #friends #ting."

She wore a white and pink suit for the occasion while her husband wore a green kurta. Preity can also be seen giving a hug to her mother, Nilprabha Zinta in the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity has worked in various Bollywood films like 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega', 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', 'Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha', 'Jaan-E-Mann', and 'Heroes'.

Preity has been living in Los Angeles ever since she tied the knot with Gene Goodenough. The couple got married on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. On November 11, 2021, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins, a baby boy Jai and a baby girl Gia via surrogacy.

The 'Veer Zaara' actor took to her Twitter handle and announced that she and her husband have become parents to a baby boy Jai Zinta Goodenough and a girl Gia Zinta Goodenough.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family," Preity tweeted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor