NTR Jr, Devara team celebrates director Koratala Siva's birthday in special way

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : As director Koratala Siva is celebrating his birthday today, the makers of the highly anticipated actioner 'Devara Part 1' starring NTR Jr behind-the-scenes video from the sets to wish him on this special day.

The official Instagram handle of the film shared video featuring the director at work.

They captioned the post, which read, "Wishing the genius director #KoratalaSiva a very Happy Birthday. Get ready for his unparalleled vision that will shape #Devara into a Massive Storm in Indian Cinema- Team #Devara #DevaraOnSep27th"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8OKYYwBWEE/?

NTR Jr's starrer will be out sooner than expected.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on October 10, will now hit the theatres on September 27.

It also stars Janhvi Kapoor. It is also her first-ever collaboration with Jr NTR. Saif Ali Khan will also play a key role in Devara.

Sharing the update about the release date, Janhvi took to Instagram and wrote, "He is coming. Man of Masses @JrNTR's #Devara in cinemas from September 27th! #DevaraOnSep27th."

The buzz around 'Devara: Part 1' has been growing steadily, especially after NTR Jr's recent comments during an event in Hyderabad.

The actor assured fans that the wait for the film would be worth it, stating, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."

His words have only heightened the anticipation for the film, which promises gripping action sequences and an extraordinary musical score.

Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by R Rathnavelu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor