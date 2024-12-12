"Numbers are temporary....your love will remain forever": Allu Arjun on Pushpa 2's blockbuster success

New Delhi [India], December 15 : Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has taken the box office by storm. It has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, raking in Rs 1,000 crore worldwide within seven days of its release.

On Thursday, Allu and the team of 'Pushpa 2' attended the movie's success meet in the national capital where he expressed his gratitude to the audience for showering love on them.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DDehu5xSmGt/?igsh=MXc2NmNud3c2dWUwYQ%3D%3D

"I have to say something about the box office number. The number you see is a reflection of the people's love. The numbers are temporary but the love that is etched in your hearts will remain forever, thank you for that love," he said.

"I always believe that numbers have to be broken and yes, it is nice to be in this spot...to enjoy this state. Probably for 2-3 months, I'd like to be on this spot and enjoy these records. However, within 2-3 months, hopefully by next summer, I would want these records to be broken. It doesn't matter which film industry, be it Telugu, Tamil, or Hindi. It does not matter but I want these records to be broken," Allu Arjun added.

Cinema halls have been witnessing 'housefull' shows ever since the makers released the film.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

Ahead of the release, Rashmika penned a note expressing gratitude to the entire team of 'Pushpa 2' including director Sukumar and co-star Allu Arjun.

"Pushpa 2 is releasing tomorrow and right now I am overwhelmed with emotions.. It's fascinating to see myself be so affected and so personally connected with this team and for a film.. never before have I ever let a film influence my emotions and today on the eve of the release I am feeling emotions I've never felt for a film before. Hmm.. where do I begin.. Pushpa started in 2021 but for me it started waaaay before that in covid times.. I remember the team coming to my house to train me for the chitoor slang to walking on the sets of Pushpa on day 1 the release of Pushpa 1 and then starting of Pushpa 2 shooting for Pushpa 2 for sooooo long.. everyday for the last 5 years talking about Pushpa," she wrote.

She added, "Sukku sir.. from the point of not knowing how to talk to him to the point where I am so so emotionally connected to him.. Allu Arjun sir.. from point of being so scared of sir to even talk to sir to searching for him in our crowded set to ask if the shot was ok.. Kuba sir the man of few words but the man when he smiles you know that, that shoot is freaking amazing!!Mythri movie makers my home production from the point of fighting for dates to the last day of fighting for dates haha..Fahadh sir I got to work with you for 2 days and I've heard you've created absolute magic..on my way to watch it right now I love mythri.. they are the best!"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor