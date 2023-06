Nupur Sanon's role in 'Pop Kaun' reflects her 'own value system'

Mumbai, March 15 Singer-actress Nupur Sanon, who is the sister of actress Kriti Sanon, will be seen making her debut on OTT with 'Pop Kaun'. She said that her character in the comedy show is a feminist, and it reflects her own value system.

Putting in every ounce in fleshing out her character, Sanon said that the character of Pihu was the real driving force.

"The show has a quirky name and the premise is about finding Kunal's character's dad in the film. My character is Pihu. I am playing Kunal's love interest. Their relationship is beautifully etched out."

"They go through all the hurdles to eventually reach the point of marriage. I loved the character from the second I heard the script. She is someone who finds logic in everything. She is a feminist which is an aspect that reflects my own value system. She is straight and no-nonsense, asks a lot of questions and never holds back from having her own opinions."

But there was one aspect of the character she really had to work on.

