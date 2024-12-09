Nushrratt Bharuccha and Honey Singh collaborate for 'Rooh'

Nushrratt Bharuccha, known for her vibrant screen presence and versatile performances, is set to mesmerize fans as she's reuniting with sensational Yo Yo Honey Singh for ‘Rooh.’ The song is ready to hit the digital world on December 12, 2024.

The announcement came through an interesting video that features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Honey Singh. The duo previously teamed up for electrifying hits like ‘Saiyaan Ji’ and ‘Dil Chori’ and their collaboration has always set the screen on fire with their infectious energy and style.

Honey Singh announced their collaboration with a social media post that says, "This year’s MOST exclusive drop is here 🔥#Rooh OUT on 12.12.24"Nushrratt Bharuccha's ability to bring grace, attitude, and charisma to every frame has made her the go-to muse for many chartbusters, and in ‘Rooh,’ fans can expect her to push the envelope yet again, bringing a mix of glamour and fierceness. The fans and the audiences are eagerly awaiting to see the dynamic pair back to rule the charts with 'Rooh,' and the announcement video has left everyone curious.