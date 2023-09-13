Nushrratt Bharuccha receives Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023 for 'Most Stylish Trendsetter'

In a night that sparkled with star power and sartorial excellence, the incredibly talented Nushrratt Bharuccha has clinched the highly coveted 'Most Stylish Trendsetter' award at the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023, held in the vibrant city of Mumbai.

Her knack for blending sophistication with innovative fashion has made her an unparalleled trendsetter in the industry. Nushrratt Bharuccha rose to fame for her role in the successful Bollywood films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama" (2011), its sequel “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2" (2015) and Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). She was recently seen in Akelli. Directed by the debutant Pranay Meshram, Akelli presents the life of an Indian girl (played by Nushrratt Bharccha) who gets stuck in war-prone Iraq. She battles all odds, fights terrorism, and succeeds in returning to her homeland- India.

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, known for celebrating excellence, continue to be a platform that recognizes outstanding achievements in various domains. This year's edition, in partnership with Amazon, a global powerhouse synonymous with top brands, an extensive selection, and hassle-free returns, elevated the excitement surrounding the event. The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards continue to be a coveted platform that celebrates excellence. In its 2023 edition, the event proved to be an unforgettable experience, with an illustrious gathering celebrating exceptional accomplishments.