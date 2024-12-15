Nushrratt hilariously panics as ‘bestie’ Ishita Raj takes over her new wheels

Mumbai, Dec 15 Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was hilariously a nervous wreck after her best friend and actress Ishita Raj took over the steering wheel of her new luxurious car.

Nushrratt took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of the two going out for a night out.

In the funny video, Nushrratt is heard telling her “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” co-star: “Araam se Ishita! Pehele udhar dekho, traffic dekho , fir right jao. (Be careful Ishita, First see here and then see the traffic).”

To which, Ishita said that she has seen and she then questions Nushrratt if she is teaching her on how to drive a car.

Nushrratt replies: “I am teaching you how to drive my car.”

Pat comes the reply from Ishita, who says that Nushrratt needs to learn how to drive her own car. A nervous Nushrratt adds that she doesn’t know what will happen to her car.

For the caption, she wrote: “When your bestie takes over your new wheels.”

The two actresses-turned-best friends first worked together in the 2011 film “Pyaar Ka Punchnama”, a romantic comedy directed by Luv Ranjan. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma and follows the story of three working bachelors who find girls whom they fall in love with and the twists and turns of the newly developing love stories.

They were next seen in the second installment of the franchise in 2015 and also “Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety” which released in 2018.

On the work front, Nushrratt will next be seen in “Chhorii 2,” a sequel to the 2021 film, directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, Shikhaa Sharma, and Shiv Chanana, earned praise from audiences for its gripping storytelling and eerie atmosphere.

The horror thriller was a remake of the Marathi film “Lapachhapi” and features Nushrratt in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 26 November 2021.

The makers announced the second installment of “Chhorii,” starring Nushrratt and Soha Ali Khan in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Ishita was last seen in “Wild Wild Punjab,” which released digitally.

