Nushrratt on back-to-back releases: I'm walking on cloud nine

Mumbai, March 22 Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha says she is on cloud nine as she has back-to-back releases. Her latest is an announcement of a film and a song release at the same time.

The actress has recently made the headlines with the virallity of her recent love song, featuring Sunny Kaushal alongside the announcement of her upcoming lead project, 'Selfiee', co starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

Speaking about the same, the actress mentioned, "It's definitely an exciting time professionally because I am finally getting to share some of the things I have been working on, with the audience. Yesterday our song, 'Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai' released and we also announced 'Selfiee' so these 2 projects coming together, while I am shooting for other various projects, really feels like I'm walking on Cloud Nine.

"It is definitely very motivating and makes me want to push myself and keep putting out my best."

The actress is to be seen with Sunny Kaushal and Emraan Hashmi for the first time, for 'Hurdang' and 'Selfiee', respectively.

The actress will be next seen in 'Ram Setu', 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Chhorii 2', 'Hurdang' and 'Selfiee'.

