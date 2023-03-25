Nushrratt, Soha 'jump in joy' as they wrap up shooting for 'Chhorii 2'

Mumbai, March 25 Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan are over the moon as they have wrapped up shooting for their horror movie 'Chhorii 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a video of the two jumping in happiness and then hugging each other. The video ends with pictures of the both smiling at the camera.

She captioned the image: "2 chhoriis very happy to wrap chhorii 2 #chhorii2 #postershoot #doneanddusted@nushrrattbharuccha @furia_vishal @abundantiaent."

Vishal Furia, who helmed 'Chhorii' in 2021, returns to the director's seat in the sequel.

The sequel, which is produced by T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment, is set to pick up Sakshi's (Nushrratt Bharuccha) story from where it left in the original and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new characters and monsters.

Nushrratt reprises her role as Sakshi from the first outing, ably supported by Pallavi Patil, Saurabh Goyal and Soha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor