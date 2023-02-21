Nysa Devgn attends event with underprivileged students, her traditional look gets thumbs up from netizens

In the last couple of days, she was in the headlines for partying with her friends. Even Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Dengn faced trolls for her party pictures and videos.

Shifting the ground, Nysa recently attended an event for underprivileged students in rural Ahmednagar. As per the sources, Ajay Devgn has been spreading various initiatives in rural areas under his NY Foundations. His daughter Nysa is also seen working closely in rural areas with full enthusiasm, encouraging children for education.

Nysa was dressed in a full ethnic outfit at the event. Donning a yellow salwar suit, Nysa sported a bindi. She seemed quite ecstatic after meeting the students. She was seen posing with a group of men and women dressed in traditional Maharashtrian outfits.

Nysa is the eldest daughter of Ajay and Kajol. She is currently pursuing her higher education in Switzerland. Time will tell, whether she will venture into films or not. But she is an absolute favourite for the paparazzi.

