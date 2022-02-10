'Obi-Wan Kenobi' gets May 25 premiere date at Disney Plus

Los Angeles, Feb 10 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' has finally received a May premiere date at Disney Plus.

The Ewan McGregor-led, live-action 'Star Wars' series will debut May 25 on the Disney-owned streaming service, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced on the company's earnings call Wednesday, reports variety.com.

May 25 is also the 45th anniversary of the release of 'Star Wars: A New Hope.'

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' is set 10 years after the dramatic events of 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' where Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

McGregor reprises his role as Obi-Wan alongside Anakin himself, Hayden Christensen. The series also stars Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The series is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.

The much-anticipated "Obi-Wan Kenobi" premiere date news comes on the heels of Disney Plus revealing on Wednesday that it ended 2021 with 129.8 million paying customers worldwide, gaining 11.8 million for the quarter ended January 1, 2022.

That tally blew past expectations, as analysts on average had forecast net adds of 7.3 million for the period, per FactSet.

Overall, The Walt Disney Company reported revenue of $21.82 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.06 for the period, the company's first quarter of fiscal 2022. That handily beat analyst consensus estimates of $18.36 billion in revenue and EPS of 61 cents.

