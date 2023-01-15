Odds in favour of 'RRR' winning best foreign film at Critics Choice Awards

Los Angeles, Jan 15 With not many hours left for the Critics Choice Awards to open at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, "RRR", which is in the race for five categories, including Best Picture, is the hot favourite for the Best Foreign Language Film award, according to the awards prediction site, Golden Derby.

And "Naatu Naatu" may just overturn Lady Gaga's triumph in the Best Original Song category, making it a brace, to use football language, for the song that has got the world hooked to the hook step.

These awards are widely seen as the bellwether for which way the wind is blowing for the prestigious Academy Awards, aka the Oscars. This year, A24's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads all film nominees with 14 nods, even as the American television network ABC's "Abbott Elementary" leads in TV with six.

In the marquee Best Picture category, a statistical tie resulted in 11 nominees: "Everything Everywhere...", "The Fabelmans", "Babylon", "The Banshees of Inisherin", "Elvis", "Tar", "Avatar: The Way of Water", "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery", "RRR", "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Women Talking".

Last year, Netflix's "The Power of the Dog" was named Best Picture, leading to an Oscar nomination for the Jane Campion-directed Western. The year before, the group chose "Nomadland" as its best pic and it went on to win the Oscar, notes Deadline.

"The Banshees of Inisherin", says the Golden Derby, may have won the Golden Globe for best picture, but now it seems "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is looking to get its revenge at the Critics Choice Awards. "According to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, the metaphysical comedy will come out on top with four wins, including Best Picture. But judging from our odds, the Critics Choice Association will spread the wealth," the website reports.

Chelsea Handler is hosting this year's ceremony, which will also see Jeff Bridges being presented the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award and Janelle Monae the SeeHer Award, adds Deadline.

Presenters through the night will include Michelle Pfeiffer and Kate Hudson, along with Benjamin Bratt, Quinta Brunson, Cedric the Entertainer, Misha Collins, Claire Danes, Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Eve Hewson, Jude Hill, Tyler Hoechlin, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Hyland, Troy Kotsur, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Elizabeth Tulloch, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Allen White and others.

"We're betting on 'Everything; to claim Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Acting Ensemble, and Best Comedy Film in addition to Best Picture," according to the Golden Derby. "But close behind with three will be Globes champ 'Banshees'. It's the front-runner for two acting awards Best Actor for Colin Farrell and Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon plus Best Original Screenplay for Martin McDonagh."

Also with three wins will be the Tom Cruise action blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick", whose victories will be below the line. It leads the way for Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Song for Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand", which is hoping for its own redemption after falling short at the Golden Globes. Of course, the Golden Derby is quick to point out: "Just like at those awards, it faces the infectious 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'."

It goes on to note: After that, two films are expected to win two trophies apiece. Family drama "The Fabelmans" will double up here just as it did at the Golden Globes with prizes for Best Director (Steven Spielberg), which may just elude S.S. Rajamouli, who's in the race, and Best Young Actor/Actress for breakthrough performer Gabriel LaBelle.

And the visually lavish sci-fi epic "Avatar: The Way of Water" will swim away with Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects (where "RRR" is also in the race).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor