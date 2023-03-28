Odia actress-singer Ruchismita Guru found dead after fight with mother

Popular Odia actress and singer Ruchismita Guru was found dead at his uncle's house in Bolangir district on March 26. According to several media reports, Ruchismita was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room. Her body was sent for post-mortem on Sunday. Ruchismita has acted in a number of music albums. She has also performed several stage shows.

The late actress' mother told Odishatv that they had a quarrel over the preparation of 'aloo paratha'. As per the report, her mother said that she had asked her to cook aloo paratha at 8 pm, but she said she would prepare it at 10 pm. They had a quarrel over this and later, Ruchismita was found dead. Her mother also added that her daughter had attempted suicide earlier as well.