"Odia samaj is here to showcase art of Odisha": Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan talks about 'Odisha Parba'

New Delhi [India], November 22 : Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Friday attended the 'Odisha Parba' at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

He also visited the stalls with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, which set up by the people of Odisha to showcase the art and culture of Odisha.

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said, "The 7th edition of 'Odisha Parba' is being hosted in Delhi. The Odia samaj is here to showcase the art, culture and food of Odisha. People are very excited for the festival."

He also said that President Droupadi Murmu inaugrated the Odisha Parba.

According to an official PIB release, the President said that Odisha Parba has played an important role in making people aware of the rich heritage of Odisha's art, literature, dance, music and cuisine.

She appreciated all stakeholders for organising this event for a decade in New Delhi.

The President said that the Kalinga War turned 'Chandashoka' into 'Dharmashoka'. This war teaches us that peace is important for progress. Some parts of today's world are facing conflicts. The Kalinga war chapter of Odisha's history can show the path of peace to the world.

The President said that the most important aspect of Odisha's culture is tolerance. She urged people to live with affection and harmony and work to the best of their ability for India and Odisha.

Earlier in the national capital, Dharmendra Pradhan met with a high-level delegation from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) on Sunday, during which the two sides explored the potential for establishing an offshore campus of the prestigious US university in India.

The 12-member delegation was led by JHU's president Ronald J Daniels. The delegation also included officials from Gupta Klinsky India Institute (GKII), an internal unit of JHU with a mandate to bring the JHU community with Indian partners through research, education, policy and practice.

During the meeting, the discussion centred on strengthening academic and research collaborations between JHU, a private research university in Baltimore, Maryland, United States, and premier Indian Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

Pradhan emphasised the potential for collaborations to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among students in both nations, the education ministry said in a statement.

