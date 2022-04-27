Official poster of Kunchacko Boban-starrer 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' released

Chennai, April 27 The official poster of director Ratish Poduval's upcoming Malayalam film 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu', featuring Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban in the lead, was released on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Boban said, "Presenting the official launch poster of 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu'.

"Udaya Pictures and Kunchacko Boban Productions join hands for their second joint production for the movie 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' along with dear Santhosh T Kuruvila of STK Frames.

"Was always excited after hearing the story from Rathish Poduval and eagerly waiting for the shoot to commence. So, after almost six months of pre-production and 60 days of shoot, here I am not only as an actor, but also as a co-producer of the movie.

"I enjoyed every single moment in the process of becoming Kozhummal Rajeevan aka Ambaas Rajeevan.From the way he was made to look,the way he was made to talk, made to walk, made to behave, made to react and the way he was notoriously made to dance!!!!

"And welcoming Gayathri Shankar, who has done some memorable movies in Tamil, to Malayalam industry. Also Happy to have my collegemate and the Director of Photography of the Hindi movie 'Sherni', Rakesh Haridas, for capturing the frames and giving some class and life to it!"

