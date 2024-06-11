Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding to star in horror rom-com 'Heart Eyes'

Washington [US], June 11 : Actors Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding are set to headline the cast of the upcoming horror rom-com 'Heart Eyes'.

Directed by Josh Ruben, known for his work on 'Scare Me' and 'Werewolves Within,' this comic fright-fest is set to take place in New Zealand, promising a unique twist on the classic romantic comedy genre, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The screenplay for Spyglass Media Group's 'Heart Eyes' has been crafted by Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon, and Michael Kennedy.

Set against the backdrop of Seattle, the film will kick off with the emergence of the notorious Heart Eyes Killer, setting the stage for a night of terror and unexpected romance.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot revolves around a pair of co-workers who, due to a series of bizarre events, find themselves mistaken for a couple by the elusive Heart Eyes Killer.

With Valentine's Day taking a deadly turn, the duo must navigate a night of terror while evading the clutches of the menacing killer.

Blending elements of horror and comedy, 'Heart Eyes' is poised to follow in the successful footsteps of Spyglass' acclaimed films like 'Scream,' 'Scream VI,' and 'Thanksgiving.'

Expressing his enthusiasm for this ambitious project, director Josh Ruben remarked, "My love of horror is rivalled only by my love of romantic comedies. I'm excited as hell to mount my most challenging genre-bender to date, a brutal slasher in a nostalgic rom-com universe," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Accompanying Ruben on this thrilling venture are producers Christopher Landon, Greg Gilreath, and Adam Hendricks, while Spyglass' Gary Barber and Chris Stone will serve as executive producers alongside Phillip Murphy.

Olivia Holt, known for her work in 'Jingle Bell Heist' and the comedy series 'Laid,' is all set to bring her charm to the forefront in 'Heart Eyes.'

On the other hand, Mason Gooding, recognized for his role in 'Scream' and 'Scream VI,' is playing the lead in this genre-bending film.

