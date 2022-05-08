Olivia O'Brien looks sizzling in her latest swimsuit, check out photos

'Was It Even Real?' singer Olivia O'Brien is known for her wonderful voice and her whacky nature. The beauty diva was seen posting on social media lately. O'Brien posted a new set of swimsuit photos from her vacation in Mexico.

She captioned the post, "I don't need to tell u, u already know," sharing four of her pictures from her vacation in Sayulita, Nayarit in Mexico.

Also, sharing a photo dump from her vacation, she captions the post, "good girls go to heaven, bad girls go to sayulita".

O'Brien writes openly about what she's feeling, whether it's on Twitter or songwriting

Here are some exquisite pictures of Olivia shared on her Instagram profile.

At the age of 13, she scored an accidental smash after sending rapper Gnash a snippet of an original song, "i hate u, i love u."

She rose to the top of the charts with her song "Josslyn"

O'Brien loves to spend time in the water.

( With inputs from ANI )

