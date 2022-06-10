OM the Battle Within trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur turns into a fearless beast to rescue his father

The trailer for Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi’s action-thriller OM: The Battle Within has finally hit the web. The film features Aditya as a supersoldier on a mission to rescue his father and clear his name, while Sanjana co-stars as a soldier herself. The Kapil Verma-directorial is said to pack powerful stunts and heavy-duty action sequences.es Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan, and Ahmed Khan. The film is all set to release on July 1, 2022.

Talking about the shooting of Om: The Battle Within, Aditya said: "It's been an incredible journey, and it gives me great joy to share a glimpse of the film with all my fans. It's an attempt that has been as rewarding as it has been challenging. All thanks to my director and producers for their support, I am sure the audiences are going to love all the elements of this wholesome entertainer!" The movie that started filming in December 2020 had halted considering the surge of COVID 19 in the country. Aditya will be next seen next in the Hindi remake of the hit 2019 Tamil film, Thadam, which is titled Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur in the lead. Sanjana will feature in Tarun Dujeda's film, Dhak Dhak with Fatima Sana Sheikh, Ratna Pathak and Dia Mirza.