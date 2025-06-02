Omung Kumar: Harshvardhan Rane brings blend of raw honesty, quiet intensity

Mumbai, June 2 National Award-winning filmmaker Omung Kumar is all set to start shooting for his yet-untitled film in July with Harshvardhan Rane. The director stated that the actor was his first choice as he brings the blend of raw honesty and quiet intensity that the role demands.

“Harshvardhan was my first choice as the lead in the film, he brings a rare blend of raw honesty and quiet intensity that this role demands,” Omung said.

The yet-untitled film marks one of Harsh’s most layered roles to date as he will play a deeply internal, gritty character grappling with love, loss, and redemption, set against a high-stakes narrative backdrop. His role required both physical transformation and emotional grounding.

The actor has already begun prep with martial arts training, stunt choreography sessions, and immersive character workshops for the role. A recent look test featuring Harsh in his character avatar has reportedly left the team thrilled.

“He’s not just playing the character — he is the emotional and physical core of the film. His presence carries both vulnerability and strength, which makes his performance the very soul of the story,” the director added.

The film also stars Karan Veer Mehra and Sadia Khateeb.

Backed by Zee Studios, complementing the film’s emotional and action-packed narrative has its music by the legendary label SaReGaMa. The music is set to play a key role in amplifying the film’s impact.

The film is being mounted on a grand scale by a powerhouse collaboration — Zee Studios presents, A Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment productions in association with Innovations India, produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, Captain Rahul Bali, and co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

Meanwhile, Harshvardhan is busy with “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat”. The actor on Monday revealed that he will be shooting for the final schedule of next week. He also expressed his excitement about starting his new solo film with National Award-winning director Omung Kumar in July.

