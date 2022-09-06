On 3 years of 'Chhichhore', Tahir remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai, Sep 6 As their film 'Chhichhore' completes three years of its release in Hindi cinema on Tuesday, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput, has remembered the late actor, "without whom this story would never have been told."

Tahir, who played Derek in the movie, took to his social media to share some behind-the-scenes moments from the film's shoot. He also penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude to the film's team and also remembering his co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

He wrote, "#3yearsofChhichhore today. Living a college campus life as Derek was a mad ride that came with its moments of insane fun. Here's some BTS snippets from the sets of the @niteshtiwari22 90's world of 'Chhichhore'."

"Big shout out to the entire cast and crew who gave it their all and made the film happen. #RememberingSSR without whom this story would never have been told. @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #FoxStarStudios."

Released in 2019, 'Chhichhore' told the tale of a middle-aged man named Anirudh, who after a tragic incident took a trip down memory lane and reminisced his college days along with his friends, who were labelled as losers.

Tahir has wrapped up an untitled project in Gujarat, earlier this year and will soon begin shooting for the season 2 of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor