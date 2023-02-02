On dating rumour with Shamita Shetty, Aamir Ali says 'we are just very very close friends'

Television actor Aamir Ali took to Twitter to clear the air on his dating rumour with Shamita Shetty. The actor posted a video claiming they are "just very very close friends."

In the video, Aamir said, "Hi! I don't know what to say. My mom has always taught me to be a gentleman. If someone comes home, I generally drop them at the door, whoever that is. A friend of mine was there and I escorted her to her car. I was just being a friend and it became something else. Guys, we are single. I am single, she is single. We are just very very close friends and that's about it. That's about it."

Aamir added, "Ek cheeze khaali. Shah Rukh Khan sir bhi, main suna hun, jab mehmaan aate hai toh darwaaze tak chorne jaate hai. Toh woh theek hai, maine karliya toh, just saying (One more thing. I have heard that when a guest comes over to meet Shah Rukh Khan even he escorts them to the door. That is fine, but when I did, just saying)." He captioned the video, "Just saying..."

https://twitter.com/ali_aamir/status/1620341520770662400

On Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita took to Twitter saying, "I'm baffled by society and its convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS."

"It's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let's focus on more important issues in this country," Shamita added.

Shamita and Aamir were recently spotted at a party together. Moreover, Aamir was seen escorting Shamita to her car and planting a kiss on her cheek in one of the videos, captured by a paparazzo. This whole incident sparked their dating rumours.

Aamir was earlier married to actor Sanjeeda Sheikh. They tied the knot in March 2012 and divorced in 2021. They are parents to a daughter, Ayra Ali.

Shamita dated Raqesh Bapat last year after they met on Bigg Boss OTT. After a brief period, they broke up last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

