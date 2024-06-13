On Disha Patani's birthday, 'Kalki 2898 AD' makers unveil her character poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : On Disha Patani's 31st birthday, the makers of her upcoming film ''Kalki 2898 AD' unveiled on Thursday the first look poster of her character Roxie.

She looked ethereal in a saree as she stood gracefully beside a tree. She can be seen elevating her ethnic look with a red bindi and stunning jewellery.

Disha looked bold and powerful as she stood leaning on a door. She can be seen all-black leather outfit.

Taking to Instagram, the film's production handle Vyjayanthi Movies wished the actor on her birthday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8JI1cXy03z/

They captioned the post, which read, "Wishing our Roxie, @dishapatani a very Happy Birthday.

#Kalki2898AD."

Makers on Monday evening released the intriguing trailer.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

The trailer showed that director Ashwin loosely reimagined Mahabharat from a futuristic lens and added a dystopian touch to it.

Kamal Haasan also a part of the film.

'Kalki 2898 AD' has become the most talked about production of 2024.

Last month, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.

In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, 'Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum?To which his character replied, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama." (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.)

The film is slated to release in cinemas on June 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor